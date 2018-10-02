Billy Gibbons, Leon Russell, Dolly Parton featured on country veteran Ronnie Milsap’s new album, “The Duets”

By
Derek Nester
-
Riser House/SonyZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, the late Leon Russell, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson are among the artists who lent their talents to veteran country star Ronnie Milsap's upcoming studio album, The Duets, which comes out January 18, 2019. Gibbons is featured on the album's lead track, a tune titled "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels." Russell, who died in November 2016 at age 74, contributed to a new rendition of the Jerry Reed-penned song "Misery Loves Company," which Ronnie previously recorded for his 1980 album, Milsap Magic. The track is believed to be Leon's final recording. As for Parton, she joins Milsap for a version of his 1980 country chart-topper "Smoky Mountain Rain," while Nelson teams up with Ronnie for a cover of "A Woman's Love," a tune by veteran country songwriter Mike Reid that Willie also recorded for his 2017 album, God's Problem Child. You can hear Nelson and Milsap's duet now at Relix.com. Fans who pre-order The Duets also will receive an instant free download of "A Woman's Love." Other artists who collaborated with Milsap on the forthcoming album include such well-known country artists as George Strait, Montgomery Gentry, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves. Here is the full track list of Ronnie Milsap: The Duets: "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels" -- featuring Billy Gibbons
"Stranger in My House" -- featuring Luke Bryan
"Smokey Mountain Rain" -- featuring Dolly Parton
"Prisoner of the Highway" -- featuring Jason Aldean
"A Woman's Love" -- featuring Willie Nelson
"Happy Happy Birthday" -- featuring Lucy Angel
"No Getting Over Me" -- featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Lost in the Fifties" -- featuring Little Big Town
"Houston Solution" -- featuring George Strait
"What a Woman Can Mean to a Man" -- featuring Jessie Key
"Misery Loves Company" -- featuring Leon Russell
"You're Nobody" -- featuring Steven Curtis Chapman
"Shakey Ground" -- featuring Montgomery Gentry Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR