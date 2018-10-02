Billy Gibbons, Leon Russell, Dolly Parton featured on country veteran Ronnie Milsap’s new album, “The Duets”

Riser House/SonyZZ Top
's Billy Gibbons
, the late Leon Russell
, Dolly Parton
and Willie Nelson
are among the artists who lent their talents to veteran country star Ronnie Milsap's upcoming studio album, The Duets
, which comes out January 18, 2019
.
Gibbons is featured on the album's lead track, a tune titled "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels."
Russell, who died in November 2016 at age 74, contributed to a new rendition of the Jerry Reed
-penned song "Misery Loves Company," which Ronnie previously recorded for his 1980 album, Milsap Magic
. The track is believed to be Leon's final recording.
As for Parton, she joins Milsap for a version of his 1980 country chart-topper "Smoky Mountain Rain," while Nelson teams up with Ronnie for a cover of "A Woman's Love," a tune by veteran country songwriter Mike Reid
that Willie also recorded for his 2017 album, God's Problem Child
.
You can hear Nelson and Milsap's duet now at Relix.com
. Fans who pre-order The Duets
also will receive an instant free download of "A Woman's Love."
Other artists who collaborated with Milsap on the forthcoming album include such well-known country artists as George Strait
, Montgomery Gentry
, Luke Bryan
, Jason Aldean
, Little Big Town
and Kacey Musgraves
.
Here is the full track list of Ronnie Milsap: The Duets
:
"Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels" -- featuring Billy Gibbons
"Stranger in My House" -- featuring Luke Bryan
"Smokey Mountain Rain" -- featuring Dolly Parton
"Prisoner of the Highway" -- featuring Jason Aldean
"A Woman's Love" -- featuring Willie Nelson
"Happy Happy Birthday" -- featuring Lucy Angel
"No Getting Over Me" -- featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Lost in the Fifties" -- featuring Little Big Town
"Houston Solution" -- featuring George Strait
"What a Woman Can Mean to a Man" -- featuring Jessie Key
"Misery Loves Company" -- featuring Leon Russell
"You're Nobody" -- featuring Steven Curtis Chapman
"Shakey Ground" -- featuring Montgomery Gentry
