Billy Gibbons, the late Leon Russell featured on country veteran Ronnie Milsap’s upcoming album, “The Duets”

Riser House/SonyZZ Top
's Billy Gibbons
and the late Leon Russell
are among the artists who lent their talents to veteran country star Ronnie Milsap's upcoming studio album, The Duets
, which comes out January 18, 2019
.
Gibbons is featured on the album's lead track, a tune titled "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels."
Russell, who died in November 2016 at age 74, contributed to a new rendition of the Jerry Reed
-penned song "Misery Loves Company," which Ronnie previously recorded for his 1980 album, Milsap Magic
. The track is believed to be Leon's final recording.
Other artists who collaborated with Milsap on tracks appearing on The Duets
include country legends Willie Nelson
, Dolly Parton
and George Strait
, as well as such other country stars as Montgomery Gentry
, Luke Bryan
, Jason Aldean
, Little Big Town
and Kacey Musgraves
.
You can pre-order Ronnie Milsap: The Duets
now.
Here is the full track list:
"Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels" -- featuring Billy Gibbons
"Stranger in My House" -- featuring Luke Bryan
"Smokey Mountain Rain" -- featuring Dolly Parton
"Prisoner of the Highway" -- featuring Jason Aldean
"A Woman's Love" -- featuring Willie Nelson
"Happy Happy Birthday" -- featuring Lucy Angel
"No Getting Over Me" -- featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Lost in the Fifties" -- featuring Little Big Town
"Houston Solution" -- featuring George Strait
"What a Woman Can Mean to a Man" -- featuring Jessie Key
"Misery Loves Company" -- featuring Leon Russell
"You're Nobody" -- featuring Steven Curtis Chapman
"Shakey Ground" -- featuring Montgomery Gentry
