Billy Gibbons, the late Leon Russell featured on country veteran Ronnie Milsap's upcoming album, "The Duets"

By
Derek Nester
-
Riser House/SonyZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and the late Leon Russell are among the artists who lent their talents to veteran country star Ronnie Milsap's upcoming studio album, The Duets, which comes out January 18, 2019. Gibbons is featured on the album's lead track, a tune titled "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels." Russell, who died in November 2016 at age 74, contributed to a new rendition of the Jerry Reed-penned song "Misery Loves Company," which Ronnie previously recorded for his 1980 album, Milsap Magic. The track is believed to be Leon's final recording. Other artists who collaborated with Milsap on tracks appearing on The Duets include country legends Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and George Strait, as well as such other country stars as Montgomery Gentry, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves. You can pre-order Ronnie Milsap: The Duets now. Here is the full track list: "Southern Boys and Detroit Wheels" -- featuring Billy Gibbons
"Stranger in My House" -- featuring Luke Bryan
"Smokey Mountain Rain" -- featuring Dolly Parton
"Prisoner of the Highway" -- featuring Jason Aldean
"A Woman's Love" -- featuring Willie Nelson
"Happy Happy Birthday" -- featuring Lucy Angel
"No Getting Over Me" -- featuring Kacey Musgraves
"Lost in the Fifties" -- featuring Little Big Town
"Houston Solution" -- featuring George Strait
"What a Woman Can Mean to a Man" -- featuring Jessie Key
"Misery Loves Company" -- featuring Leon Russell
"You're Nobody" -- featuring Steven Curtis Chapman
"Shakey Ground" -- featuring Montgomery Gentry Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

