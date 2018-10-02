Congrats: Tyrese Gibson and wife welcome a baby girl
Congrats are in order to Tyrese Gibson and his wife, Samantha. The couple welcomed their first child together on Monday night. "Father God we love you for delivering on your promise princess Soraya Lee Gibson is here...... 8 pounds 6 Oz our lives just changed forever," Gibson captioned an Instagram post with an image of his daughter footprints. "My wife is the real champion 30 hours of labor I witnessed first hand the strength of a woman," he added. In another post, the Fast and the Furious shared a photo of him sleeping by his daughter's hospital cradle. "We know our daughter came here to change things," Gibson wrote in part, captioning his photo. "Soraya we are going to love you and protect you till the end of this earth." Tyrese also shared that he would be introducing his new daughter to his eldest child, Shayla, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Norma. "So many family moments and celebrations to come.... Your going meet your amazing big sister #Shayla in 4 days," Gibson wrote. Although Gibson's family will likely all meet his new bundle of joy, Tyrese jokes that the rest of the world will have to wait. "No more post [sic] for me, he wrote, adding a sad face emoji. "Can't reveal our angel my wife ain't havin it. Love you guys ha!!!"