Fall Out Boy treats the old stuff with “reverence” at live shows, says Patrick Stump

is currently touring the U.S. behind their latest album, M A N I A. While they're certainly playing songs from the new record, the set list still features staples from band's early days. "It's always funny when I talk to people and they'll be like, 'You know, why don't you play any of your old songs anymore?'" lead vocalisttells ABC Radio. "And I'm like, 'You haven't seen us is a long [time], that's just an assumption.'" "If you go see us, we still play all of the old stuff," he adds. "We cover everything, all of our records." Stump recognizes that fans want to hear the "classic" songs, and he wouldn't want to be in a band that's "ashamed of their old music." "There are people that really love this stuff, people get this stuff tattooed," Stump says. "It's really important to them, so you gotta give it some kind of reverence." "Don't take yourself too seriously, it's not like you're special or anything," he continues. "But it's special to the people that came to the show, so treat it with respect." Naturally, Stump does struggle with the desire to sing newer material, rather than songs he's done hundreds of thousands of times. But he's always thankful to be able to play things people want to hear. "It is really unpleasant to be an artist and be like, 'No, I got a new song, man, trust me!'" Stump explains. "But at the same time, people are there to see those songs, they wanna hear the songs they wanna hear. I'm not saying you should just play the hits, but you should care about your audience and consider what they wanna see." Fall Out Boy's tour continues Tuesday night in Boise, Idaho.