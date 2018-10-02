Is Ariana Grande already working on new music?
Ariana Grande knows better than most that music has the power to heal -- and it appears as though she's using that power right now...on herself. On her Instagram story, Ari posted a picture of an empty recording studio, a picture of a microphone, and another picture of a studio with a Minnie Mouse statue on the console. She also included a photo of what looks like some ancient ruins, with the words "I love music" written over the scene. She also posted a tweet reading, "Music in the best medicine," along with a microphone emoji. Last week, Ariana posted a tweet saying, "It’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired." Perhaps making music is her way of getting back to normal. After all, during a live stream in August, before her latest album Sweetener was released, she did hint that she'd start working on new music right away. Stay tuned. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.