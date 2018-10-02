Jack White announces Nashville arena show
Jack White will play a one-off show at the Bridgestone Arena in his adoptive hometown of Nashville on November 20. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time via JackWhiteIII.com. The concert is a makeup show for White's canceled set at last month's Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival. The Franklin, Tennessee-based event was scrapped due to weather. If you haven't yet seen White on his tour in support of his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach, the Nashville show might be a good one to go to: it'll be the last date of the international run.