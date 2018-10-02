James Taylor announces 2019 tour dates with Bonnie Raitt

Taylor: Lane Turner, Boston Globe/Getty Images; Raitt: Marina Chavez

Following their joint tours in 2017 and this year,andare teaming up again for more dates in 2019. Both artists and their bands will kick off their dates together next year on February 7 in Knoxville, TN. Right now, dates are scheduled through February 18 in Tulsa, OK. Tickets go on sale October 12 at 10 a.m. local time. Bonnie and James were set to tour together starting this past May and June, but Bonnie then canceled, citing health reasons. She rejoined the tour later in the summer. Following the dates with Bonnie, Taylor will perform a 12-show engagement a Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in April and May of 2019. Those tickets are now on sale. On November 11 in Tacoma, Washington, James will be one of the artists performing at the VetsAid 2018 charity concert being organized by. Also on the bill:, country superstar, and ex-. The event will benefit veterans' services organizations. Here are the tour dates: 2/7 -- Thompson Boiling Arena, Knoxville, TN2/8 -- Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC2/10 -- Bay Center, Pensacola, FL2/11 -- Raising Cane's River Center, Baton Rouge, LA2/15 -- Verizon Arena, Little Rock, AR2/16 -- BancorpSouth Arena, Tupelo, MS2/18 -- BOK Center, Tulsa, OK Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.