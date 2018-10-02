John Mayer and rappers galore to participate in Mac Miller tribute concert this Halloween
John Mayer, Chance the Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, SZA and Travis Scott are among the stars who will pay tribute to the late Mac Miller at a charity concert scheduled to take place in L.A. this Halloween. The show, called "Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life." will be held on October 31 at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles. It'll benefit the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which provides programming, resources and opportunities to youth from under-served communities, helping them recognize their full potential through exploration in the arts and community building. "The support we've experienced is evident in this amazing line-up and is a testament to Malcolm's incredible life," Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, said in a statement. Miller was born Malcolm McCormick. "His father, brother, and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” Meyers continued. "He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place." After Miller died September 7 at age 26 of an apparent drug overdose, John Mayer posted a lengthy tribute to him on Instagram, writing that they had become friends after he played on Mac's song, "Small Worlds." "We established a nice little friendship," John wrote. "He was so funny...I gave him whatever guidance I thought I had the right to, having been through the press [w]ringer in the past and wanting him to understand that none of that noise could ever really take a bite out of the music he was about to put out." Tickets to the concert will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.