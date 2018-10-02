Katy Perry to be honored at 2018 amfAR Gala Los Angeles
Katy Perry has lent her support over the years to amfAR -- The Foundation for AIDS Research -- and now the organization is thanking her. Katy will be honored at this year's amfAR Gala Los Angeles, scheduled for October 18 in Beverly Hills. The bash will feature a cocktail reception, dinner, live auction, and a special performance by legendary singer Dame Shirley Bassey. Katy's pal Hillary Clinton is the Honorary Chair of the event; Katy's boyfriend, Orlando Bloom, is one of the co-chairs. The founder of Toms shoe company, Blake Mycoskie, will be honored alongside Katy, for the company's “profound commitment to the fight against AIDS, as well as countless other humanitarian causes.” To date, the annual amfAR event has raised more than $13 million for amfAR’s support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment, education and advocacy. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.