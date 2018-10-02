Lightning-struck AC/DC coins being released in Australia for band’s 45th anniversary
AC/DC's home country of Australia is honoring the band's 45th anniversary with a special commemorative coin, which is literally "Thunderstruck." Well, lightning-struck, technically. Ten of the 30,000 coins made were struck by 3.5 million volts of man-made lightning using a Tesla coil. The bolt gives the coin a unique mark only visible under magnification. The coin features the phrase, "45 Years of Thunder." "AC/DC is famous for their electrifying energy. It's in their music, the titles of some of their songs, even their insignia,” said Royal Australian Mint Chief Executive Officer Ross MacDiarmid. "The Mint thought that such an iconic band deserved high voltage coins and an electrifying launch to match." You'll also be able to use the coin as legal tender, but it's only worth 50 cents in that capacity. The electrified coins will be sent out to 10 random customers who order the coin via the Royal Australian Mint's website. It's currently only available to Australian and New Zealand customers, so you may have to move Down Under to get your hands on one. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.