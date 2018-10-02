My Kind of Country: Reba’s getting back to her roots with her most traditional album yet

Bob D'Amico/ABC

's last album was her Grammy-winning gospel effort, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope. On her next record, she says, she's not only going back to her country roots, but she'll be countrier than ever. "I'm really excited about getting back in the studio, working withon a new project," the Country Music Hall of Famer says. "It's gonna be probably the most country album I've ever recorded." "And [I] don't have a release date on it yet, but we have thirteen songs already recorded. And we'll go in and do some more if we find 'em." "Lovin' it! Just real country," she adds. Buddy Cannon's known for his work with, as well as recent projects byand. Reba admits it's hard to say exactly when she'll be finished, since she can't seem to pass up the chance to listen to potential new songs for her to record. "I can't say no," she explains. "Because when they say, 'Hey, I've got a song. You wanna listen to it?', [I say] 'Yeah!'" "You know, it doesn't take that long to listen to it, and you never know what you're gonna get. Where it comes from, you never know." Reba also hints she has new acting projects in the works, though it's still too early to reveal details. Next up for the entertainment icon, she'll host the annual CMA Country Christmas special for the second year in a row. The holiday special, which will air later this year on ABC, was recorded last week on the campus of Belmont University in Nashville. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.