Report: NBA plans to ban reject West’s Yeezy basketball sneaker
Kanye West is still being criticized over his controversial pro-Donald Trump rant at the end of his Saturday Night Live appearance last weekend, but the rapper could be about to get even more bad news. According to an ESPN report, the NBA will likely reject Kanye West's highly anticipated Adidas basketball sneaker this season. Adidas athletes were expected to debut the new shoe on the court during the 2018-2019 season, but NBA officials are unlikely to approve the kicks without a redesign. Citing sports industry sources, ESPN said the NBA finds the shoe’s gleaming reflective heels far too distracting for fans in the arena and at home. NBA officials must OK new designs from brands ahead of each season. The NBA hadn't formally reviewed the new Yeezy shoe as of Monday but the design West showcased most recently would not be permitted as-is, a source told ESPN. Versions of the sneaker without the reflective design would most likely be approved, according to the source. West showcased the shoe in a handful of Instagram posts last week, accumulating more than two million likes and comments, collectively. Kanye also wore them during his appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, when he delivered his surprise pro-Trump rant and again claimed he would himself run for president in 2020. The SNL audience booed Kanye and some fans have since denounced him. Whether related or now, Kanye's also delayed the release of his new album, Yandhi, to Black Friday, November 23. Trump was quick to praise the rapper. "Word is that Kanye West, who put on a MAGA hat after the show (despite being told ‘no’), was great," Trump tweeted in part. "He’s leading the charge!” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.