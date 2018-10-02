Temptations Broadway musical to debut in March 2019
Following the success of the worldwide hit show Motown: The Musical, a new show about one of Motown's greatest male groups is set to debut on Broadway. Ain't Too Proud -- The Life and Times of The Temptations, will have its Broadway premiere on March 21, 2019, at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. The production began in 2017 at the Berkeley Repertory Theatre in California, then moved to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. Ain't Too Proud completed performances in Los Angeles on Sunday, and will move to Toronto for shows from October 11 to November 17. Otis Williams, The Temptations' only original member, is one of the show's executive producers. In their amazing career, The Temps scored 42 top 10 hits, and 14 number ones, including "My Girl," "Get Ready" and "Ain't Too Proud to Beg." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.