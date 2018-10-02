Van Morrison to release “The Prophet Speaks” in December, his fourth album in just over a year

Caroline International
Under cover of October skies, Van Morrison
has announced plans to release a new album called The Prophet Speaks
later this year. Due out on December 7, the 14-track collection will be the legendary singer/songwriter's 40th studio effort, and continues an impressively prolific run that's seen him give us three other records in just over a year.
Like his other recent albums, The Prophet Speaks
features a mix of new original songs and Morrison's renditions of tunes by various artists who have influenced and inspired him during his career. Among the latter are John Lee Hooker
's "Dimples," Sam Cooke
's "Laughin' and Clownin'," Solomon Burke
's "Gotta Get You Off My Mind," and Willie Dixon
's "I Love the Life I Live."
"It was important for me to get back to recording new music as well as doing some of the blues material that has inspired me from the beginning," Van explains of his new album. "Writing songs and making music is what I do, and working with great musicians makes it all the more enjoyable."
The Prophet Speaks
features contributions from acclaimed Hammond organ and trumpet player Joey DeFrancesco
, with whom Morrison collaborated on his previous album, You're Driving Me Crazy
, which hit stores in April.
You can listen to the upcoming album's Morrison-penned title track now on YouTube
. The song is available now as a digital single and via streaming services; if you pre-order
the record online, you'll receive the tune as a free instant download.
In addition to The Prophet Speaks
and You're Driving Me Crazy
, Morrison released Versatile
in December 2017 and Roll with the Punches
in September 2017.
Check out Van's complete tour schedule at VanMorrison.com/Live
.
Here's the full track list for The Prophet Speaks
:
"Gonna Send You Back to Where I Got You From" (Eddie "Cleanhead" Vinson, Leona Blackman)
"Dimples" (John Lee Hooker, James Bracken)
"Got to Go Where the Love Is"
"Laughin' and Clownin'" (Sam Cooke)
"5 am Greenwich Mean Time"
"Gotta Get You Off My Mind" (Solomon Burke, Delores Burke, Josephine Burke Moore)
"Teardrops" (J.D. Harris)
"I Love the Life I Live" (Willie Dixon)
"Worried Blues/Rollin' and Tumblin'" (J.D. Harris)
"Ain't Gonna Moan No More"
"Love Is a Five Letter Word" (Gene Barge)
"Love Is Hard Work"
"Spirit Will Provide"
"The Prophet Speaks"
