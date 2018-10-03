Aaron Watson invites you to the Lone Star State for a “Family Christmas”

Big Label Records

Texas hitmakerwill release his first holiday collection this Friday, and he got his whole family involved in the effort: His wife,, and his kids, 12, ten-year-oldand eight-year-oldall appear on the album. “We’ve talked about making this record for a few years now and I’m so glad we finally did,” Aaron says. “I had so much fun with Kim and the kids working on this project and including them, and am so proud of how it turned out.” “It’s very much aon-the-farm kind of feel,” he adds. “We hope it is something families can enjoy during the holidays for years to come.” An Aaron Watson Family Christmas includes eight classics, as well as two originals: “Lonely Lonestar Christmas” and “She Stared at Him All Night.” Last December, Aaron experienced his first top-ten on the mainstream country chart with his hit, “Outta Style.” This summer, the staple of the Texas music scene released a new live album recorded at the Houston Rodeo. Here’s the complete track listing for An Aaron Watson Family Christmas, which comes out on Friday: “Lonely Lonestar Christmas”“Santa Claus Is Coming to Town”“She Stared at Him All Night”“Christmas Time is Here”“Baby It’s Cold Outside”“The Christmas Waltz”“Jingle Bells”“Silent Night”“Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer”“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.