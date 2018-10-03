Anthony Ramos talks playing Lady Gaga’s best friend in “A Star Is Born”: “We just vibed immediately”

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Pictures

By now, you've probably heard about howfedpasta during their first meeting for A Star Is Born. Butwho plays Gaga's character's best friend Ramon in the film - says their bonding experience was a little different. “She hugged me and she said, ‘We knew it was gonna be you and I'm so happy you're here,’” he tells ABC Radio of his and Gaga's first encounter on set. “And once that happened I was like, 'Oh yeah, we're good.' That was pretty much all I needed.” He quips, “Pasta would have been nice but, you know, I think the hug was enough.” Ramos admits he wasn’t quite sure what to expect from Gaga, but says they "vibed immediately" because she was so open and welcoming. “She's a mega-star and she totally doesn't have to be warm and she is,” he says. “She's the warmest and most beautiful loving soul, so that was a beautiful, pleasant surprise.” Ramos, who previously showed off his singing talents in Broadway’s Hamilton, says he deeply related to A Star Is Born as a songwriter. He got chills while watching the scene where Gaga’s character, Ally, begins writing the song “Shallow,” which she later performs with Cooper’s Jackson Maine. “I write all my songs so it's like, to see her do that on screen, I've never seen anybody do it like that -- so honestly and truthfully on screen,” he says. A Star Is Born hits theaters Friday, October 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.