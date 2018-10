Backstreet Boys will try to hit the jackpot during Las Vegas-themed “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”

Jacob Kepler/Disney|ABC

andare among the famous contestants who'll be competing on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire during the show's upcoming Celebrity Week: Las Vegas. Starting Monday, October 15 and wrapping up October 19, stars who are currently appearing in Las Vegas will compete on the long-running game show for the chance to win $1 million for their favorite charity. AJ and Howie will take a break from their super-successful Larger Than Life show at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood to kick off Celebrity Week on that Monday. They'll be playing for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The other celebrities who'll appear on Millionaire during the week include iconic '90s hip-hop duowho are currently headlining I Love the '90s - The Vegas Show at Paris Theater at the Paris Hotel & Casino. Comedianand former Late Night bandleaderround out the Vegas Week lineup of celebs. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, hosted by, airs in syndication nationwide -- check your local listings or go to MillionaireTV.com .