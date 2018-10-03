Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & Zedd added to American Music Awards lineup

Dick Clark Productions

The American Music Awards are less than a week away, but the lineup continues to expand.has been added to the list of performers, as has, performing with. Shawn and Zedd recently teamed up to release a remix of Shawn's song "Lost in Japan," so we assume they'll be performing that track. As for Camila, she's performing a song from her #1 debut album. Camila has five nods going into the awards, including Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist and New Artist of the Year. Her friend Shawn is up for Favorite Adult Contemporary Artist, an award he won last year. Zedd has two nominations this year, including Collaboration of the Year for his smash single with, "The Middle," and Favorite EDM Artist. The three artists join a lineup that already includesand, withopening the show. There will also be a tribute to the late, and a tribute to British rock legends, performed by the band. Hosted by, the 2018 American Music Awards will air live from L.A. on Tuesday, October 9 on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.