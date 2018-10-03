CMT’s all-female “Artists of the Year” set to perform, with a little help from Gladys Knight, Pistol Annies & more
In addition to honoring its first all-female class of Artists of the Year in 2018, CMT is also bringing even more girl power when it comes to their performances. Carrie Underwood will team up with her 2019 tourmates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to sing, while Miranda Lambert will take the stage with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley. Kelsea Ballerini will be joined by Alison Krauss, with the legendary Gladys Knight singing with Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman. So far, gospel’s Kirk Franklin is the only male artist on the program. He’ll perform with Lady Antebellum’s Hillary Scott and pop star Tori Kelly. Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile will lead a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin. Actress Sissy Spacek will also give Loretta Lynn the Artist of a Lifetime honor during the Wednesday, October 17 ceremony. You can watch the 9th annual CMT Artists of the Year special live from Nashville on CMT starting at 8 p.m. ET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.