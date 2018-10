Courtney Love announces new clothing line inspired by memoir

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua

has teamed up with Midnight Studios to create a new clothing line . The collection is inspired by the imagery in thefrontwoman's 2006 memoir, Dirty Blonde, and incorporates her own handwritten lyrics and diary entries. The Midnight Studios Instagram posted a few photos from the collection. You can also see the clothes for yourself at Hypefest, a festival held by fashion and culture website Hypebest October 6-7 in Brooklyn, New York. As previously reported, Love will be honored at the upcoming Pioneering People fundraiser, a biennial event held at the Basilica Hudson arts and performance venue in Hudson, New York.'swill co-host the show, which takes place October 27. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.