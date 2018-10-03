Four suspects arrested for burglaries of LA celebrities including Rihanna and Christina Milian
Four people were arrested by Los Angeles police in connection to burglaries at the homes of Rihanna,Christina Milian, LA Dodgers baseball star Yasiel Puig and LA Rams football star Robert Woods, ABC affiliate KABC-TV reports. Jshawne Lamon Daniels, 19, Tyress Lavon Williams, 19, Damaji Corey Hall, 18, and Hall’s 34-year-old mother, Ashle Jennifer Hall, were arrested for grand theft. Police say the suspects studied social media to determine the celebrities’ travel schedules, and drove expensive cars into their neighborhoods to plan their thefts. Police found $50,000 in cash, plus watches, jewelry, designer purses and other luxury items they had allegedly stolen. The suspects were caught after they were stopped recently for an unrelated violation in South LA. Police say they found a firearm and stolen property belonging to Woods in the vehicle. "They flock like birds to areas where the rich and famous resided," Captain Lillian L. Carranza says. Authorities found a hit list of more than dozen other potential targets, including LeBron James, Viola Davis and Matt Damon. As previously reported, there was a burglary at Rihanna’s home in the Hollywood Hills on September 25. In May, 26-year-old Eduardo Leon was arrested at the same mansion after allegedly breaking in and spending 12 hours inside the house before he was discovered the next day by Rihanna's assistant. He was charged with stalking, residential burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.