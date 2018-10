Hailey Baldwin’s uncle Billy wants to raffle off an invite to her and Justin’s wedding…for charity

Billy told TMZ on Tuesday that since he's going to be able to bring a guest to the couple's wedding, instead of bringing his wife,, he's got a better idea. "I wanna auction off, like, on the internet, like 'Be Billy Baldwin's Date to the Bieber-Baldwin [wedding],'" he tells TMZ. "How much money could I raise for, like, a kick-a** charity? If I sold it for, like, 20 bucks a raffle ticket? I'd make 20 million dollars!" "Worldwide, with all their fans, 20 bucks, Billy draws the winner or Hailey draws the winner, you're my date to the party," he adds. Whether or not he's able to put that plan into effect, Billy also revealed that he recently got a chance to sit down with Justin and get to know him, and he was impressed. "I always heard this about him, that he was really a cool guy and it was nice...to sit for a couple of hours and have a conversation," he tells TMZ, adding that Justin "has a huge heart and they're madly in love."Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.