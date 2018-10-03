Kansas Volleyball Association Rankings – 10/3/18

October 3, 2018, Topeka, KS — The Kansas Volleyball Association is pleased to announce the 2018 Week 5 Volleyball Rankings. This week’s rankings reflect the new 2018-19 KSHSAA classifications, as well as information that was submitted by Monday, October 1.
Rank – School – Record – Last Week’s Rank
Class 6A
1. Blue Valley North 21-1 (1)
2. Lawrence 19-1 (2)
3. Washburn Rural 17-2 (3)
4. Blue Valley 21-5 (4)
5. Gardner-Edgerton 19-5 (5)
6. Lawrence-Free State 16-9 (7)
7. Olathe Northwest 15-8 (6)
8. Topeka 18-3 (8)
9. Garden City 16-8 (9)
10. Blue Valley Northwest 14-12 (NR)
Class 5A
1. St. Thomas Aquinas 21-5 (1)
2. Lansing 23-2 (3)
3. St. James Academy 17-4 (2)
4. Bishop Carroll 17-1 (4)
5. Topeka-Seaman 18-8 (5)
6. De Soto 21-6 (6)
7. Andover 23-3 (8)
8. Maize South 23-3 (9)
9. Kapaun Mt. Carmel 18-8 (10)
10. Blue Valley Southwest 17-5 (7)
Class 4A
1. Topeka-Hayden 15-6 (1)
2. Louisburg 22-6 (2)
3. Bishop Miege 9-8 (6)
4. Nickerson 23-4 (4)
5. Rose Hill 20-5 (3)
6. Andale 19-6 (7)
7. Independence 23-1 (8)
8. Ulysses 26-3 (5)
9. Pratt 24-4 (5 in 3A)
10. Chanute 22-4 (9)
Class 3A
1. Royal Valley 24-1 (1)
2. Silver Lake 23-6 (7)
3. Burlington 24-2 (3)
4. Douglass 21-2 (4)
5. Hesston 15-3 (6)
6. Beloit 23-4 (2)
7. Holton 20-6 (10)
8. Nemaha Central 20-8 (8)
9. Marysville 19-5 (9)
10. Cheney 19-6 (NR)
Class 2A
1. St. Mary’s-Colgan 27-0 (1)
2. Garden Plain 17-2 (2)
3. Sedgwick 25-2 (3)
4. Smith Center 24-5 (6)
5. Meade 20-5 (4)
6. Maranatha Christian 15-4 (5)
7. Wabaunsee 21-7 (9)
8. Trego Community 14-5 (8)
9. Ellsworth 15-6 (NR)
10. Oswego 19-7 (NR)
Class 1A
1. Centralia 28-0 (1)
2. Spearville 24-0 (3)
3. Rural Vista 26-2 (4)
4. Argonia 27-1 (5)
5. Thunder Ridge 22-2 (2)
6. Sylvan-Lucas 24-2 (7)
7. South Central 20-3 (6)
8. Wheatland/Grinnell 17-4 (8)
9. Valley Falls 22-5 (9)
10. Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton 21-5 (NR)