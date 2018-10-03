Listen to new Thom Yorke “Suspiria” song, “Has Ended”

XL RecordingsRadiohead
's Thom Yorke
has shared another selection from his score to the upcoming horror film, Suspiria
. The new track is titled "Has Ended,"
and you can grab it now via digital outlets.
Suspiria
is a remake of Italian horror icon Dario Argento
's 1977 cult film of the same name. The new movie will hit theaters in limited release on October 26, the same day Yorke's soundtrack will be released. It opens wide November 2.
Yorke will embark on a U.S. solo tour beginning November 23 in Philadelphia.
