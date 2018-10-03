Love in Bloom: Are Katy and Orlando planning a trip down the aisle?

Wedding bells could be ringing in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s future. A source tells People the couple might be thinking about getting engaged. “Orlando doesn’t have a ring yet but has been talking about the future,” the source says. “Everyone would be excited if they got engaged. Katy is wonderful!” The two have been becoming more public with their relationship lately. Last week, they made their red carpet debut together at the Monte Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean event in Monaco. Then, they headed to Corfu, Greece for some vacation time. The insider adds of Orlando, “He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it. They both seem very happy.” Katy and Orlando have both been married before. Orlando was previously hitched to model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares a son, and Katy was briefly married to Russell Brand. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.