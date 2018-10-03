Muse announces London charity gig; performs “Simulation Theory” singles on “Jools Holland”
Muse will headline a benefit concert held at London's Royal Albert Hall on December 3. The gig will raise money for the U.K. charity The Prince's Trust, which supports vulnerable youth. For ticket info, visit Muse.mu. In other Muse news, the band stopped by the long-running British late-night show Later...with Jools Holland to play songs from their forthcoming new album, Simulation Theory. Matt Bellamy and company played their new single "Pressure," as well as a stripped-down, choir-backed version of "Dig Down." Simulation Theory is due out November 9. Muse plans to launch a U.S. tour behind the album in 2019. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.