Nashville notes

North Carolina native Kellie Pickler is partnering with the Grand Ole Opry to help victims of Hurricane Florence through the American Red Cross. If you buy a ticket to her Saturday performances and use the code HCRELIEF5, the Opry will donate $5 to the effort. Chase Rice sets his Eyes on You Tour in motion November 2 in Eugene, Oregon. Kix Brooks raised $140,000 for the historic Princess Theatre in his hometown during his September 28 and 29 fundraiser in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Ronnie Milsap, LeAnn Rimes and Charlie Wilson -- formerly of The Gap Band -- have joined the lineup for An Opry Salute to Ray Charles, which takes place next Monday at the legendary venue.
