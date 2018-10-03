Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/3/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Monday, October 1, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• the new baler for the Recycling Center is being delivered this Wednesday. Dennis stated that they hope to have it up and running by Thursday.

• he needs to get the Recycling Building cleaned out for use during the upcoming Fur Harvester’s Conference.

• he needs to get a new oil burner for the shop.

• the guys will be working on getting the beams set this week for Bridge BC-1.

• he still has a few field entrances and other items to take care of for Bill Priest.

The Commissioners participated in a phone conference with the Brown County Commissioners to discuss the possible construction of a windfarm in Brown and Nemaha Counties by Invenergy.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to speak to Commissioners about negotiating with the windfarm companies when coming to terms on a Road Use Agreement and a PILOT Agreement for any windfarm constructed in Nemaha County. The idea was proposed to have a citizen group also participate in the formulation of the PILOT Agreement.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• his office had a busy weekend.

• Douglas County wants to farm out some of their inmates to Nemaha County. Rich stated that he is still talking to Douglas County to try to work out an agreement to possibly make this happen.

County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans requested an executive session with Commissioners. Tim Burdiek moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 12:25 pm to discuss the paid leave of non-elected personnel. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans, and County Attorney Brad Lippert. The meeting returned to open session at 12:25 pm with Commissioners approving a Shared Leave Request submitted by a Nemaha County employee.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Brad let Commissioners know that the tax sale has been scheduled for November 15th at 10:00 am.

Dan Ronnebaum came before the board to ask Commissioners about roof leakage that has been reported at the new jail in Nemaha County. Commissioners advised Mr. Ronnebaum that the county has not been charged for any of the work performed to address the leakage issue.

The board reviewed vouchers submitted by the different departments that were paid at the end of September. Tim Burdiek moved to approve the pay vouchers and warrants for September 2018 as presented. Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

The board reviewed the minutes from the September 24, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:52 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 9:00 am.