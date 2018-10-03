Normani on “Love Lies'” long journey to the top: “It’s just really cool to see our little baby win!”
Normani's solo career is off to a smashing start thanks to "Love Lies," her duet with Khalid. The song came out way back in February, but it was only recently that it topped Billboard's Pop Song chart. Normani says the fact that "Love Lies" took so long to break through makes its success even sweeter. "I honestly think that's the special part," Normani tells Billboard for its Pop Shop Podcast. "I think that it's really beautiful to see the growth…Because I feel it means people are discovering the song each and every day. People that didn't necessarily even know who I was or who Khalid was… It's just really cool to see our little baby win!" She adds, "I'm so grateful and so blessed and it's just amazing. For this to be the first record that kind of introduces me to the world with my own artistry, aside from who they've known to be Normani in Fifth Harmony for so long...It's kind of like an out-of-body experience." As for the status of her debut solo album, Normani says that, unlike her situation with Fifth Harmony, "Sonically and creatively, I'm able to do absolutely anything that I wanna do now. It's like a kid in a candy shop. It's overwhelming sometimes, because there's like so much you can do but the options are limitless, so I'm excited." She plans to work with Ryan Tedder on the project in the near future, and also hopes to enlist Missy Elliott for a collabo. While we wait for that, Normani hints that she has some other "records coming out very soon" -- including a "really huge" collaboration with a male artist she considers a "close friend," whom she calls one of the "greatest vocalists of this time right now."