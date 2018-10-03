Patti LaBelle says her new acting gigs are a result of people who “believe in me”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Ahead of her return to the TV show Greenleaf tonight,is dishing on her thriving acting career, which has been booming of late. In addition to appearing as Christian motivational speaker Maxine Patterson on the OWN megachurch drama, LaBelle also has a recurring role on Fox's Star, where she plays Christine Brown, a tough but loving mother. The singer tells ABC that it's been a blessing to have such opportunities presented to her. "I am called to do these things by people who believe in me, likefor Star," says LaBelle. "I'mand's mother. And that's a gangster role. I'm, like, this gangster character. She's too cute. [She] carries guns and all that stuff and will shoot you in a heartbeat." Patti shares that she has another acting project in the works, too. "I did something for Netflix that hasn't air yet," she reports. "It's withand." According to LaBelle, she's been taking advantage of almost everything coming her way, acting-wise. "I've been asked to do things and I've been not turning most things down," she notes. Greenleaf, guest starring LaBelle and, airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET on OWN.