Paul McCartney’s Austin City Limits Festival performance to be live-streamed this weekend
Paul McCartney fans who can't make it down to Austin, Texas, this weekend for the former Beatles star's headlining set at the Austin City Limits Music Festival can enjoy at least some of the show from the comfort of your own home thanks to the event's online live stream. A number of other performances also will be part of the online broadcast, including fellow headliners Metallica, Arctic Monkeys and Travis Scott. The stream will be viewable at ACLFestival.com, RedBull.tv/ACLFest and via the Red Bull TV app. McCartney's set is scheduled for Friday, October 5, although RedBull.tv has the stream of his performance listed on Sunday, October 7, at 7:25 p.m. ET. Sir Paul also will be headlining the ACL festival on Friday, October 12. The fest takes place October 5-7 and October 12-14 in Austin's Zilker Park. In other McCartney news, actress Emma Stone, who is Paul's pal, apparently will be featured in an upcoming video for a tune from the rock legend's new album, Egypt Station. The news was leaked Monday in New York City during a Q&A event titled "Great Minds Think Unalike" that was moderated by Dr. Harold S. Koplewicz, a respected child and adolescent psychiatrist and president of the Child Mind Institute. Near the end of the conversation, during which Stone talked about coping with anxiety issues, the doctor asked her, "So, what's next? Besides a music video with Paul McCartney, which I think is totally cool." The Oscar winner responded by saying, "I don't think you're supposed to announce that." Koplewicz also mentioned that Stone had been going to "dance rehearsals in preparation for the video. You can watch the entire interview on YouTube. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.