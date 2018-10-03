Simply the Best on Broadway: Tina Turner musical coming to NYC next fall

By
Derek Nester
-
Courtesy of Tina: The Tina Turner MusicalCarole King, Cher, Donna Summer and now, Tina Turner.  The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is the latest female music icon to have her life story turned into a Broadway musical.
The show, called Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical, will premiere on Broadway in the fall of 2019.  It's described as "the untold story of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of her age, gender and race." The musical world premiered in London in April and it's still running there.  In a statement, Tina said, “Bringing this musical to life on stage and working with this team has meant so much to me, I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career." She added, "London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I’m very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year.” Tina is directed by Phyllida Lloyd -- who directed the original Broadway musical Mamma Mia! as well as the movie version -- and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, who worked on the musicals Mamma Mia! and Sister Act. Tina's life has already inspired a hit 1993 movie, What's Love Got to Do With It.  Stars Laurence Fishburne and Angela Bassett both earned Oscar nominations for their roles as Ike Turner and Tina. Details about theater, casting and dates for  Tina -- The Tina Turner Musical will be announced in the next few months. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR