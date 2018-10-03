‘The Voice’ recap: The blind auditions continue with Kelly Clarkson nabbing the biggest artist of the night

NBC/Trae Patton

The Voice continued with a one-hour episode on Tuesday, andandtrying to add talent to their teams. The night ended with Adam picking up a couple of artists and Jennifer and Blake each grabbing one. However, the evening belonged to Kelly, who snatched up the biggest artist of the night. Here are the highlights of Tuesday night's episode:, 13, has been singing publicly since she was nine. Her rendition of "Meant to Be" byfeaturingcoaxed Adam and Blake into turning around their chairs. After Adam declared that her effortlessness…power…and…precision," could take her "all the way," even that trademark "pointy thing" Blake does with his finger couldn't sway Reagan away from Adam's team. New York City nativehoned her skills at the city's legendary Café Wha as a member of the club's house band. Her use of the whistle tone -- made famous by singers likeand-- on's "Redbone" drew chair turns from Jennifer and Adam. JHud praised the uniqueness of Fousheé's voice, which was so interesting, "she couldn't tell if it was a boy or a girl." However, Adam said he was fascinated as much by Fousheé's vibe as her technical skills, and claimed another artist for his team. Wisconsin nativeplays around 230 shows a year, which include multiple stops in the Middle East where he entertains U.S. soldiers. His screeching, bluesy take on's "Pride and Joy" convinced Jennifer and Blake to turn around. While admitting that the country-inspired artist was more in Shelton's lane, Hudson declared "I heard a mighty voice, so I don't care what genre you sing." Blake called Kroeze's voice "electrifying," adding he "could make it into the finals," convincing Chris to pick his team.auditioned for The Voice last season, but failed to get any of the judges to turn their chairs. She had better luck this time, impressing Jennifer with her version of's "Big White Room." Hudson, addressing the camera, said she admired the way Thomas' voice "poured out like a river."ended the show with a bang. The 35-year-old Chicago native's cover of' "River" drew a four-chair turn, and both of Jennifer's shoes -- the ultimate praise from Hudson, as we learned when she was a coach on season 13. Blake admitted he was a long shot, but turned his chair anyway because Sandyredd "deserved that." Adam said he was "possessed" to turn around; and Hudson insisted she could help the artist make it. However, Kelly -- to her complete shock and amazement -- had the winning pitch, telling Sandyredd, "I don't know who you're gonna pick, but I don't care. I just can't wait to watch you on this show -- you are fire." The Voice blind auditions continue Monday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.