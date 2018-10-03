Vinnie Paul remembered by…Stormy Daniels?
Stormy Daniels, the porn star who allegedly had an affair with President Donald Trump, is also apparently a big metalhead. Speaking with All That Shreds magazine, Daniels says she had a close relationship with Pantera and their late drummer, Vinnie Paul. "I spent a couple of weeks with them on tour," she says. "I had sex with a hot redhead under the drum riser as Vinnie was playing." Daniels' new book Full Disclosure even features a chapter about Pantera, which she had just finished writing when she heard about Paul's death over the summer. "We've been friends for so long, and it was pretty hard," Daniels says of getting the sad news. Daniels adds that her first ever concert was a Metallica show when she was 17. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.