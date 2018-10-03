Watch Halestorm rock “Uncomfortable” and “I Am the Fire” in VR
Halestorm has released a new virtual reality video featuring performances of the singles "Uncomfortable" and "I Am the Fire." The interactive visual, filmed over the summer during Halestorm's show at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, allows you to watch Lzzy Hale and company rock out in 360-degrees. "Uncomfortable" is the lead single from Halestorm's new album, Vicious, while "I Am the Fire" is a track from the band's 2015 album, Into the Wild Life. Halestorm is currently touring Europe in support of Vicious. They'll return to the U.S. for another run with In This Moment in November. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.