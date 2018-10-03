Watch sets by Metallica, Arctic Monkeys & more with Austin City Limits live stream

ABC/Randy Holmes
You can enjoy this weekend's Austin City Limits from the comfort of your own home, thanks to the festival's online live stream
.
A number of performances will be part of the online broadcast, including headliners Metallica
and Arctic Monkeys
, as well as Greta Van Fleet
, St. Vincent
, Highly Suspect
, The National
, CHVRCHES
, X Ambassadors
, Elle King
and Sir Sly
.
ACL will be held October 5-7 in Austin's Zilker Park, and again October 12-14.
