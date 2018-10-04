After Beyonce performs, Jermaine Dupri will DJ the City of Hope Gala after party
Multi-talented Jermaine Dupri has excelled as an artist, producer, songwriter and music executive, and now he’ll be displaying his DJ skills at the City of Hope Gala after party in Santa Monica, California. JD will be rocking the charity celebration at the Barker Hangar on October 11, following performances by Beyonce, Mary Mary, and more. Pharrell will serve as the host, and JAY-Z will present the Spirit of Life Award to Jon Platt, Chairman and CEO of Warner/Chappell Music. The event benefits the City of Hope research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases Three days following the gala, Dupri will kick off his So So Def CULTURAL CURREN$Y TOUR on October 14 in Washington, D.C. The lineup features Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Anthony Hamilton, Bone Crusher, Youngbloodz, Dem Franchize Boyz, and J-Kwon. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.