Beloit City Council approves second Isle of Lights location

The Beloit City Council met on Tuesday evening, and approved a second site for the annual Isle of Lights display in Beloit. Thierolf Park, just north of the Municipal Building at 2nd and Hersey, will be adorned with Christmas lights on the same schedule as the regular Isle of Lights display in Chautauqua Park. This practice has been in place for several years, but approval for this year’s display at Thierolf Park was not approved at the time the Isle of Lights in Chautauqua Park was renewed earlier this year.

City Manager Jason Rabe reported on a meeting with Superintendent Jeff Travis of USD 273 about some of the findings from the HVAC upgrade study. They both agreed they will need to seek some grant funding and will have to look intensely about long term upgrades weighed against viability of the facility.

Rabe also reported that the water treatment plant grant has been submitted to the USDA and should be at the front of the line for 2019 funding, and he hopes to hear something soon. The city has also submitted their KDHE grant/loan application which will help with construction of the new water treatment facility.

The council approved Solomon Valley Bank in Beloit as the city’s official depository. They also approved accounts payable expeditures for the period totalling $297,245.

The council also considered a renewal of the city’s maintenance agreement with DBT Transportation Services of Lafeyette, Colorado for the Automated Weather Observation System at Moritz Memorial Airport in Beloit. The cost of the three year extension to the city is $14,400 or about $4,800 per year. DBT has been servicing the AWOS system since its initial installation.

The council also held an executive session for non-elected personnel matters to discuss the evaluation and compensation of five individual employees of the city.