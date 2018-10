Camila Cabello leads nominations for MTV EMAs, airing November 4

Dennis Leupold

This past summer,dominated the MTV Video Music Awards, and now she's doing the same at the MTV Europe Music Awards. Camila leads all nominees for this year's awards with six nods, including Best Artist and Best Video and Song for "Havana."andeach have five nominations, whileandhave four apiece. In addition to "Havana," the nominees for Best Video include Ariana's "No Tears Left to Cry," "This Is America" by, "Freaky Friday" byft.and "APES**T" by, akaand. The nominees for Best Artist are Camila, Ariana, Drake, Dua Lipa and Post Malone. The 2018 MTV EMAs will air live from Bilbao, Spain, on November 4. Here are the nominees:Ariana GrandeCamila CabelloDrakeDua LipaPost MaloneAriana Grande "No Tears Left to Cry"Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"Childish Gambino "This Is America"Lil Dicky ft. Chris Brown "Freaky Friday"The Carters "APES**T"Ariana Grande "No Tears Left to Cry"Bebe Rexha ft. Florida Georgia Line "Meant To Be"Camila Cabello ft. Young Thug "Havana"Drake "God's Plan"Post Malone ft. 21 Savage "rockstar"Ariana GrandeCamila CabelloDua LipaHailee SteinfeldShawn MendesAnne-MarieBazziCardi BHayley KiyokoJessie ReyezCardi BDua LipaMigosNicki MinajPost MaloneDrakeEminemMigosNicki MinajTravis ScottEd SheeranMuseP!nkShawn MendesThe Carters5 Seconds Of SummerFoo FightersImagine DragonsMuseU2Fall Out BoyPanic! At The DiscoThe 1975Thirty Seconds To Marstwenty one pilotsCalvin HarrisDavid GuettaMarshmelloMartin GarrixThe ChainsmokersBTSCamila CabelloSelena GomezShawn MendesTaylor SwiftClean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @ Hyperplay, Singapore 2018PRETTYMUCH (October 2017)Why Don't We (November 2017 )Grace VanderWaal (December 2017)Bishop Briggs (January 2018)Superorganism (February 2018)Jessie Reyez (March 2018)Hayley Kiyoko (April 2018)Lil Xan (May 2018)Sigrid (June 2018)Chloe x Halle (July 2018)Bazzi (August 2018)Jorja Smith (September 2018)Ariana GrandeCamila CabelloCardi BImagine DragonsPost Malone Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.