Cole Swindell gives fans a Reason to Drink… Another on new tour with Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina

KP Entertainment

If you're looking for a Reason to Drink... Another, you might want to check out's latest tour, which kicks off tonight in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Cole launched his first career headlining trek in February, and named it after the track "Reason to Drink" off his new All of It album. So when he got the chance to extend the trek withandthis fall, it made sense to call it the Reason to Drink... Another Tour. "The first year headlining is a big deal," Cole reflects. "I've toured with a lot of people that have believed in me, and now just being able to take people out with me is a big deal." "But not just anybody," he adds. "You know Dustin... and Lauren... I can't imagine for me a better lineup to close out this year." "And Lauren was out with me earlier this year, and she's a blast," Cole continues. "I'm so happy for her, by the way, she's engaged." Cole confesses it's mutual friendwho's responsible for his camaraderie with Dustin, after Luke invited them both to the Caribbean to play for the fans at his annual all-inclusive getaway vacation. "Dustin is somebody I've been wanting to tour with," Cole explains. "We've been buddies. We kinda bonded, I think, back at Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa a couple years ago, and then the next year. And we've just always talked about touring together..." The Reason to Drink... Another Tour continues on to Simpsonville, South Carolina and Huntsville, Alabama on Friday and Saturday. Cole's latest single, "Break Up in the End," is currently in country's top five. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.