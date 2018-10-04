Failings continue to mount for Kansas DCF and partnering organizations

Kansas welfare officials have barred a Topeka group home operator’s employee who is accused of sexual misconduct from working in locations where children are present.

Kansas Department for Children and Families spokeswoman Taylor Forrest says the agency was disappointed that The Villages declined a recommendation to fire the worker. Welfare officials announced the new employment conditions for him last month.

The worker was the human resources manager, but it’s unclear if that is still his role with the Topeka-based organization.

In 1989, the Boy Scouts of America and Topeka-Seaman High School cut ties with the employee after an accusation that he made sexual advances toward an exchange student. The Villages’ executive director, Sylvia Crawford, says the organization is in full compliance with all applicable personnel regulations.

It is the latest in a long line of challenges, controversy, and what can only be described as failures in the Kansas DCF going back several years. Former DCF Secretary Phyllis Gilmore resigned/retired under pressure due to intense scrutiny after a myriad of issues were uncovered including, but not limited to, inappropriate destruction of case and meeting note documents and dozens of Kansas foster children “lost” by the system.

Gilmore was replaced by Gina Meier-Hummel in December of 2017 who has faced continuing struggles within the organization. These include the alleged rape of a 13 year old girl by an 18 year old male employee at the KVC Kansas Olathe office which is a foster placement contractor for DCF. KVC Kansas in Olathe is still a contractor for Kansas DCF at this time as the suspect faces criminal charges filed last month. The suspect is no longer employed by KVC Kansas according media reports.

To further compound matters, the DFC failed to meet more than half (16 of 30) federal and state performance standards in the 2017 fiscal year which ran from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2018 according to a report released in late August.