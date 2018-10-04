Halsey releases new song, “Without Me”: “It’s a very honest record”
After teasing new music online and onstage, Halsey has released her brand-new song "Without Me," along with a visualizer. In a statement, Halsey says of the song, "Questioning your purpose and your effort in a relationship can be confusing and draining. But it's important to self-reflect and know your worth and value. This record is about understanding your worth." She adds, "It's a very honest record. And it helped me prove to myself that I can still manifest my feelings into art after all this time. My music will always be the vehicle that carries my heart." In the song, Halsey appears to be addressing an ungrateful lover as she sings, "I got you off your knees/Put you right back on your feet/Just so you can take advantage of me." She continues, "Tell me how's it feel sittin' up there/Feeling so high but too far away to hold me/You know I'm the one who put you up there/Name in the sky/Does it ever get lonely/Thinking you could live without me?" This is Halsey's first new solo music since her platinum album hopeless fountain kingdom, which came out in 2017. As previously reported, Halsey will perform "Eastside," her collaboration with Benny Blanco and Khalid, at the American Music Awards, airing live on ABC Tuesday night.