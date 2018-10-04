How Tom Morello’s album “The Atlas Underground” pays tribute to Chris Cornell
Tom Morello's upcoming solo album The Atlas Underground features a variety of guests, including Rise Against's Tim McIlrath, Mumford & Sons' Marcus Mumford and K.Flay. But it also features a nod to Morello's late Audioslave band mate, Chris Cornell, who died by suicide last year. Speaking with the Chicago Tribune, Morello explains that for the Atlas Underground song "Every Step That I Take," which was co-written by Cage the Elephant's Matt Shultz and features Portugal. the Man, he's partnering with the organization Suicide Awareness Voices of Education, or SAVE. "With the passing of Chris over a year ago, and the momentum towards removing the stigma from mental health issues and suicidal thoughts, it was very important to have a song from that point of view," Morello says. "You know, you break your arm -- it's not a stigma to go to the hospital to get it set," he adds. "Hopefully we're able to start looking at suicidal thoughts and depression in the same way that can materially save lives." The song itself, Morello explains, is about "how the dreams, and depression, and love and the lack of it on the emotional steps of the gallows are processed." "It’s just a beautiful song," he says. "One of my favorites on the record." The Atlas Underground will be released October 12. In related news, Morello will be participating in this year's Bowl for Ronnie, taking place October 25 in Studio City, California. The annual event raises money for the late Ronnie James Dio's Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. Other artists taking part include Tool's Adam Jones, Testament's Chuck Billy and ex-Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler. For more info, visit DioCancerFund.org. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.