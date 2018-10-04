Imagine Dragons releasing new album “Origins” on November 9

KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records

Just 16 months after the release of their smash album Evolve,is returning with a brand-new album on November 9.

The new album, Origins, is designed to be a "sister album" to Evolve. "It’s about seeking new ground but also appreciating your roots,” says lead vocalist Dan Reynolds. “When we create, we create with no boundaries, no rules. We find it thrilling to make music that feels different and new to us.”

The sound of Origins is described as a blend of "rock, hip-hop, pop, and folk," with "inventive textures" and "lyrics that speak to a sometimes-painful self-awareness, but ultimately uplift and inspire."

"We finished Evolve...and we just kept creating," says Reynolds in a trailer for the new album. "And so we had these songs where we thought, 'Well, we could wait a couple years like bands are supposed to and put it out but then it's gonna be irrelevant to us because in two years, we're gonna be in a different place. So we just thought, 'Well, this is a new world of music -- why don't we put it out right now?'"

Origins is available for pre-order now, and if you do so, you'll get instant downloads of two songs that will be included on the album: ID's current single "Natural" and "Zero," which appears in the upcoming movie Wreck-It Ralph: Ralph Breaks The Internet.





