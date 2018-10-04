Lady Gaga “sings” Disturbed in parody “A Star Is Born” clip
Thanks to social media, we now know what it would sound like if Lady Gaga sang a Disturbed song. Well, sort of. Twitter user @Mosebergmann uploaded a video Wednesday featuring footage from the upcoming film A Star Is Born, which stars Gaga as an unknown artist who's discovered by a fading musician, played by Bradley Cooper. However, in this version of the clip, just as Gaga's character is about to sing the climactic notes of a new song called "Shallow," you instead hear David Draiman's trademark "OH-WA-AH-AH-AH" from Disturbed's "Down with the Sickness." If, for some reason, you want to hear Gaga sing "Shallow" instead of "Down with the Sickness," A Star Is Born hits theaters this Friday. Disturbed, meanwhile, will release a new album called Evolution, featuring the lead single "Are You Ready," on October 19. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.