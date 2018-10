Life in the bus lane? Ex-Eagles guitarist Don Felder launching U.S. fall solo tour next week

Credit: Michael Helms

Whilecurrently are busy with a U.S. arena tour, the band's former guitaristis set to launch his own stateside trek. The 71-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is scheduled to open fortonight, October 4, in San Jose, California, and then will kick off a solo outing on October 12 in Tucson, Arizona. The tour, which is plotted out through a November 10 concert in Overland Park, Kansas, also will two other Arizona cities, as well as venue's in the Northeast, the Southeast and in several other Midwestern locations. In addition, Don has booked a handful of shows in March, in California, Oregon, Washington and Iowa. Felder most recent studio album, Road to Forever, came out in 2012. Last year, Don told ABC Radio that he was working on a new solo recording that will feature "a lot of surprise guests," but he hasn't revealed any new details about the project lately. Here are all of Felder's confirmed upcoming concerts, according to his official website : 10/4 -- San Jose, CA, City National Civic Center (with America)10/12 -- Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre10/13 -- Prescott, AZ, Yavapai College Performance Hall10/14 -- Chandler, AZ, Chandler Center for the Arts10/17 -- Englewood, NJ, Bergen Performing Arts Center10/18 -- Salisbury, MA, Blue Ocean Music Hall10/19 -- Staten Island, NY, St. George Theatre10/20 -- New Brunswick, NJ, State Theatre New Jersey10/21 -- Patchogue, NY, Patchogue Theatre10/23 -- Annapolis, MD, Rams Head on Stage10/25 -- Anniston, AL, Anniston Performing Arts Center10/26 -- Sugar Hill, GA, The Bowl at Sugar Hill10/27 -- Montgomery, AL, Montgomery Performing Arts Center10/28 -- Mobile, AL, Saenger Theatre11/2 -- Effingham, IL, Effingham Performing Arts Center11/3 -- Jefferson, IA, Wildrose Casino and Resort11/7 -- Warren, OH, W.D. Packard Music Hall11/8 -- Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre11/9 -- Indianapolis, IN, Clowes Memorial Hall11/10 -- Overland Park, KS, Carlsen Center3/16/19 -- Modesto, CA, Gallo Center for the Arts3/18 -- Livermore, CA, Bankhead Theatre3/19 -- Bend, OR, Tower Theatre3/20 -- Kirkland, WA, Kirkland Performance Center3/28 -- Mason City, IA, North Iowa Community Auditorium Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.