“I began to wonder how long was I supposed to walk around looking like what I had been through,” she continued. “Now don’t get it twisted, I definitely looked and felt a mess, but I made the decision to get it together!! I look at new pictures of me now vs 10 weeks ago and I truly thank God for bringing me this far.” The 38-year-old old singer has committed herself to mental health awareness, and hopes going public with her story will inspire others coping with depression. “I just want to encourage someone to smile, get up, brush your teeth, comb your hair, shower, put some bronzer on, get a shape up, put some lotion on your ashy ankles, put something nice on,” she wrote. “For those of you unfamiliar with someone going through something...pray before you speak or just smile at them and keep it moving. With love!!” Williams will star with fiancé Chad Johnson in the reality series, Chad Loves Michelle, premiering Saturday, November 3 at 9 p.m. ET on OWN. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Michelle Williams claps back at social media comments that she doesn’t look depressed
After revealing in July she had checked herself into a mental health facility, Michelle Williams is responding to social media comments accusing her of not looking depressed. “It almost made me feel guilty for doing the work to feel better, look better and BE BETTER!!," the former Destiny’s Child member said on Instagram of the comments.
