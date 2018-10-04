Monkey Business: MAX and furry friend co-star in video for new song, “Worship”
"Lights Down Low" singer MAX has released a new single called "Worship," from his upcoming album House of Divine. The video for the track features him frolicking with an unlikely co-star: a monkey. Actually, it's not just any monkey. The female capuchin monkey, Crystal, has appeared in movies like The Hangover Part II, We Bought a Zoo and the three Night at the Museum films. In the song, MAX sings about worshiping the one he loves "like it's a Sunday," while Crystal sits on his shoulder, steals his glasses and engages in other simian antics. In a lengthy statement posted on his socials, MAX says of the song and the video, "It's something I've been wanting to do for a long time and just kind of just said f**k it, it's time to create this...I hope it makes you happy!" Max also referenced his wife, Emily, describing her as "the woman who's by my side always and is my muse of all of the deepest of love songs, I adore you my sweet angel babe." She also inspired "Lights Down Low." MAX's album will be out in 2019. He kicks off his House of Divine tour tonight in Seattle, WA; the tour wraps up in New York City on November 13. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.