Mumford & Sons announce “Delta” North American tour dates

ABC/Randy Holmes

have announced a 60-date world tour in support of their upcoming album, Delta, including two legs in North America. The first leg will run from December 7 in Philadelphia to December 17 in Toronto. The British folk-rockers will then head to Australia before returning to the Western Hemisphere for another run of North American dates beginning February 27 in Providence, Rhode Island. Mumford will also be touring Europe this fall and next spring. You can register now for pre-sale tickets for the North American run via Ticketmaster's Verified Van program. Visit MumfordandSons.com for all ticket info. In a tweet , the band calls the Delta tour "the most ambitious tour we've ever done." "Traveling the world & playing shows remains our primary purpose as a band," they write. "This is going to be everything & we are going to leave it all on the floor." Delta, the follow-up to 2015's Wilder Mind, is due out November 16. It features the lead single "Guiding Light." Here are Mumford's North American tour dates: 12/7 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center12/9 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden12/10 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden12/14 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena12/17 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena2/27 -- Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center2/28 -- Hartford, CT, XL Center3/2 -- Albany, NY, Times Union Center3/4 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre3/5 -- Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Center3/8 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center3/9 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena3/11 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena3/12 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena3/14 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena3/16 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena3/17 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena3/18 -- Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum3/20 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena3/22 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena3/23 -- Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC3/25 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Field House3/27 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena3/29 -- Chicago, IL, United Center3/30 -- Madison, WI, Kohl Center3/31 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum