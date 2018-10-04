Mumford & Sons announce “Delta” North American tour dates

ABC/Randy HolmesMumford & Sons
have announced a 60-date world tour in support of their upcoming album, Delta
, including two legs in North America.
The first leg will run from December 7 in Philadelphia to December 17 in Toronto. The British folk-rockers will then head to Australia before returning to the Western Hemisphere for another run of North American dates beginning February 27 in Providence, Rhode Island.
Mumford will also be touring Europe this fall and next spring.
You can register now for pre-sale tickets for the North American run via Ticketmaster's Verified Van program. Visit MumfordandSons.com
for all ticket info.
In a tweet
, the band calls the Delta
tour "the most ambitious tour we've ever done."
"Traveling the world & playing shows remains our primary purpose as a band," they write. "This is going to be everything & we are going to leave it all on the floor."
Delta
, the follow-up to 2015's Wilder Mind
, is due out November 16. It features the lead single "Guiding Light."
Here are Mumford's North American tour dates:
12/7 -- Philadelphia, PA, Wells Fargo Center
12/9 -- Boston, MA, TD Garden
12/10 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
12/14 -- Washington, D.C., Capital One Arena
12/17 -- Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena
2/27 -- Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center
2/28 -- Hartford, CT, XL Center
3/2 -- Albany, NY, Times Union Center
3/4 -- Montreal, QC, Bell Centre
3/5 -- Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Center
3/8 -- Buffalo, NY, KeyBank Center
3/9 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
3/11 -- Columbus, OH, Nationwide Arena
3/12 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
3/14 -- Pittsburgh, PA, PPG Paints Arena
3/16 -- Charlottesville, VA, John Paul Jones Arena
3/17 -- Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena
3/18 -- Charleston, SC, North Charleston Coliseum
3/20 -- Atlanta, GA, State Farm Arena
3/22 -- Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena
3/23 -- Birmingham, AL, Legacy Arena at The BJCC
3/25 -- Indianapolis, IN, Bankers Life Field House
3/27 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
3/29 -- Chicago, IL, United Center
3/30 -- Madison, WI, Kohl Center
3/31 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum
