Nirvana reunion happening at CalJam?

ABC Radio; ABC/Andrea McCallin

In addition to, this year's CalJam festival will feature's new band. That means that all three surviving Nirvana members -- Novoselic,and touring guitarist-- will be performing at the event, and it looks like they may be planning a reunion. On Wednesday, the Foos tweeted out a grainy video of Grohl, Novoselic and Smear's 2014 reunion show at a Brooklyn club following Nirvana's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, along with the hashtag #CalJam18. The Nirvana account then retweeted the video. At that Brooklyn show, the trio performed with a variety of guest singers, includingandof the band, among others. Jett's new documentary Bad Reputation is screening at CalJam, and Deer Tick is playing the festival, so it's possible that both of those artists will be involved in whatever's happening, too. Grohl, Novoselic and Smear have reunited several times over the years, including in 2012 for a new song withcalled "Cut Me Some Slack," which went on to win a Grammy. Most recently, Novoselic joined Foo Fighters on stage during their show in Seattle last month. CalJam will be held October 6 in San Bernardino, California. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.